Helicopter crashes off Australian east coast killing 2 people

2018-03-21 19:32 | www.trend.az | 2

A helicopter has crashed off the coast of northeastern Australia killing two people and injuring three others, Sputnik reported citing local media.

The Whitsunday Air Services chopper crashed near Hamilton Island in the state of Queensland, according to Nine News Australia.

"We are extremely saddened by this incident and our deepest condolences are with the families of all of the passengers… [We] will be suspending all operations while a full review process is undertaken," the operator said as quoted by media outlet.