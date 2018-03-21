Jean-Francois Mancel: President Ilham Aliyev - only political figure with competence to run country

2018-03-21 20:53 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 21

By Gulgiz Muradova - Trend:

Azerbaijanis know that President Ilham Aliyev is the only political figure with the experience and the competence to run the country, President of the Association of Friends of Azerbaijan in France Jean-Francois Mancel told Trend.

Jean-Francois Mancel, commenting on the upcoming presidential election, stressed that the pre-election climate in the country is peaceful and democratic.

He further stressed that incumbent President Ilham Aliyev is a favorite in the upcoming election.

President Ilham Aliyev has a vision that will further strengthen Azerbaijan's international influence and accelerate economic and social development, Mancel said adding that in this he is supported by First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva.

"President Aliyev's record is excellent despite a difficult environment," he said.

Mancel noted that the pressure exerted on Azerbaijan by the great powers, international terrorism, occupation of a fifth of the Azerbaijani territory by Armenia and the fall of the energy prices are heavy constraints.

Nevertheless, President Aliyev managed to strengthen the independence of his respected country all over the world, ensure security, to cushion the shock of the drop in oil prices thanks to a preventive financial strategy and the strengthening of the national economy, Mancel said.

The presidential election in Azerbaijan is to be held on April 11.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news