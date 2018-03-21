Thai Airways bans fat passengers on their new Boeing Dreamliner 787-9

2018-03-21 21:04 | www.trend.az | 2

Obese passengers and parents with young children have been banned from flying business class on Thai Airways' new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.

The ban was explained on Friday by the airline's director of security and flight standard division, Flight Lieutenant Pratthana Pattanasirim, The Bangkok Post reported.

Thai Airways received two new 787-9 Dreamliners in September, which included brand new Zodiac Cirrus seats for their Royal Silk business class in a more spacious 1-2-1 configuration.

The seats convert to a fully flat bed and allow privacy and direct aisle access.

In accordance with the US Federal Aviation Administration, the seats have been installed with new airbag systems and safety belts, which cannot accommodate passengers with a girth wider than 56 inches (142.24 centimetres).