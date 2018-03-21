Azerbaijani CEC hosts meeting with CIS delegation (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Mar. 21

Trend:

Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov met with a delegation led by First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Viktor Guminsky, who is in the country to monitor the presidential elections scheduled for Apr.11, Trend learned from the media and public relations department of the CEC Secretariat.

Greeting the CIS delegation, which always directly participates in observing electoral processes in Azerbaijan, Mazahir Panahov expressed satisfaction with the meeting held in the CEC on the eve of the elections.

Expressing gratitude for the warm welcome, head of the delegation Victor Guminsky asked about preparations for the forthcoming elections.

Panahov spoke about the projects for ensuring free, fair and transparent elections, which are of great importance for the socio-political life of Azerbaijan, as well as the forthcoming steps.

The meeting participants also exchanged views on the prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation in various spheres related to elections and other issues of mutual interest.

