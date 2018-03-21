Iran unveils oil export details

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 21

By Gazenfer Hamidov – Trend:‎

Iran averagely exported 2.6 million barrels per day (mb/d) of oil to Asian and European countries during the current fiscal year, started March 20, 2017.

The exports included 2.115 mb/d of crude oil and 428,000 barrels per day of condensates during the one-year period, the oil ministry’s official SHANA news agency reported.

China and India were the biggest crude oil importers from Iran, meanwhile South Korea was the first destination for the country’s condensate exports in Asia.

Over 60 percent of Iran’s crude oil and condensate exports were ‎shipped to Asian refineries in the current fiscal year.