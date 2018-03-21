Fed raises rates, signals confidence in strengthening economy

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates on Wednesday and forecast at least two more hikes for 2018, signaling growing confidence US tax cuts and government spending will boost the economy and inflation and lead to more aggressive future tightening, Reuters reported.

In its first policy meeting under new Fed chief Jerome Powell, the US central bank indicated that inflation should finally move higher after years below its 2 percent target and that the economy had recently gained momentum.

The Fed also raised the estimated longer-term “neutral” rate, the level at which monetary policy neither boosts nor slows the economy, a touch, in a sign the current gradual rate hike cycle could go on longer than previously thought.

“The economic outlook has strengthened in recent months,” the Fed said in a statement at the end of a two-day meeting in which it lifted its benchmark overnight lending rate by a quarter of a percentage point to a range of 1.50 percent to 1.75 percent.

Inflation “is expected to move up in coming months and stabilize” around the Fed’s target, it said.

Powell, who took over from former Fed chief Janet Yellen in early February, is due to hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. EDT (1830 GMT).

The rate hike was widely expected. All 104 economists polled by Reuters from March 5-13 said the Fed would increase borrowing costs this week.

The move was the latest step away from years of stimulating the world’s largest economy in the wake of the 2007-2009 financial crisis and recession. The Fed tightened policy three times last year.