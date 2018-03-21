Turkey condemns 'heinous terror attack' in Kabul

2018-03-21 23:05 | www.trend.az | 2

Ankara on Wednesday condemned the "heinous terrorist attack" in Afghan capital Kabul that left dozens of people dead, according to Anadolu agency.

According to Afghan authorities, the blast in Kabul targeted a Nevruz celebration.

"We learned with deep sorrow that a terrorist attack perpetrated in Kabul today during Nawroz celebrations resulted in loss of lives of many Afghan brothers and sisters and left many others wounded," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We condemn this heinous terrorist attack," it added.

The ministry wished a "speedy recovery to the wounded" and also offered "condolences to the friendly government and the brotherly people of Afghanistan".