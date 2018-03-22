French police free Nicolas Sarkozy after questioning

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has been released from police custody after being questioned for a day-and-a-half over allegations that he received campaign funding from late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, BBC News reports.

Police are investigating alleged irregularities over the financing of his 2007 presidential campaign.

Police had questioned him previously as part of the probe.

Mr Sarkozy, 63, has denied any wrongdoing.

The centre-right politician failed in his bid to to return to power in 2012, losing to socialist François Hollande.