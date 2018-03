Decree on pardon signed in Turkmenistan on occasion of Novruz

Ashgabad, Turkmenistan, March. 22

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has signed a decree on pardon on the occasion of the National Holiday of Spring - Novruz Bayramy.