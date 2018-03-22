Wall Street slips at close after Fed hikes rates

2018-03-22 00:41 | www.trend.az | 2

US stocks ended slightly lower on Wednesday, with stocks giving up gains in choppy trade after the Federal Reserve raised benchmark US interest rates, while a strong gain in the energy space helped limit losses, Reuters reports.

Industrial Average .DJI fell 44.96 points, or 0.18 percent, to 24,682.31, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 5.01 points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,711.93 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 19.02 points, or 0.26 percent, to 7,345.29.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news