In Canada, driverless cars learn to see in the snow

2018-03-22

A Canadian town known for its annual theater festival is emerging as a hub of “snowtonomous” research, as automakers face demands to produce self-driving cars that can perform in snow and sleet, according to Reuters.

But testing driverless cars in cold climates brings added challenges to an industry grappling with the first fatality involving an autonomous vehicle.

On Sunday, an Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] self-driving sport utility vehicle hit and killed a woman crossing the street in Arizona. Details of the crash are still unknown.

The Canadian province of Ontario, which allows autonomous vehicles on roads only if there is a human driver behind the wheel, said it is closely following the Arizona investigation and would take “action if warranted.” Canada’s largest city, Toronto, is one of three places where Uber tests driverless technology - the other cities are Phoenix, Arizona, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Automakers, ride services companies and others are investing in self-driving technology said to reduce accidents, and the costs of a driver, with robo-taxis expected to hit the road as early as this year.

A wider rollout, however, is expected to take years, if not decades, as companies work to prove autonomous vehicles can run not just in balmy U.S. states, where they are mostly tested, but in colder areas like Ontario and Michigan where snow and sleet can render cameras and sensors ineffective.