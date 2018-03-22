Oil prices rise on surprise US crude inventory draw

Oil prices rose on Thursday, lifted by a surprise draw on US crude inventories as well as ongoing dollar weakness which makes oil cheaper in global markets and potentially spurs demand, Reuters reported.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $65.27 a barrel at 0122 GMT, up 10 cents, or 0.2 percent, from their previous close.

Brent crude futures were at $69.53 per barrel, up 6 cents, or 0.1 percent.

Both benchmarks are hovering just below their highest levels since early February, having risen around 10 percent from March lows.

Some support for crude futures came from currency markets, where the dollar fell as Federal Reserve officials stuck to their view of three rate increases for 2018, even as they delivered an expected quarter point rate hike.

In oil markets, US crude inventories fell 2.6 million barrels in the week to March 16, to 428.31 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said late on Wednesday.

“Oil ... had a big session overnight although this wasn’t just a function of the interest rate move. Inventory data for last week showed a surprise crude draw as well as significant drawdowns in both gasoline and distillates inventories,” said William O’Loughlin, investment analyst at Australia’s Rivkin Securities.