OPEC revises Azerbaijan’s 2018 oil output forecasts up

2018-03-22 | www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 22

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s oil production is expected to decline by 0.03 million barrels per day (mb/d) year-on-year to average 0.77 million barrels per day in 2018, according to OPEC’s March Oil Market Report.

"Preliminary liquids output in 1Q18 was shown stronger than expected in the forecast, therefore it was revised up by 37,000 b/d, leading to an upward revision by 0.01 mb/d in absolute annual supply to average 0.77 mb/d, representing a contraction of 0.03 mb/d, year-on-year," said the report.

OPEC estimates that in Azerbaijan, crude oil production in January increased by 0.01 mb/d month-on-month, most probably from the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) complex, to average 0.75 mb/d, broadly unchanged from January 2017.

Preliminary data on liquids supply in February shows more or less the same level of output, said the cartel.