UN condemns attack that kills dozens near shrine in Kabul

2018-03-22 08:46 | www.trend.az | 3

The United Nations strongly condemned the deadly attack earlier Wednesday in the Afghan capital, Kabul, near a major religious shrine where people had gathered to celebrate Nowruz – the traditional New Year and the arrival of spring, UN website reports.

In a statement attributable to his spokesperson, Secretary-General António Guterres offered his condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

“Nowruz is a time of renewal and celebration, and should be a time for promoting the values of peace and solidarity,” he said, reiterating that those organized the attack “must be brought to justice.”

The UN chief also expressed his solidary with the Government and the people of Afghanistan in the aftermath of the violence.