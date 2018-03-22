Ambassador of Latvia to Azerbaijan: "I assess the election positively"

2018-03-22 09:09 | www.trend.az | 3

Baku, Azerbaijan, Mar. 22

Trend:

“I assess the election positively, because it is great possibility for the citizens of Azerbaijan to express their willingness and fulfill their duty described in the Constitution,” Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Latvia to Azerbaijan H.E. Mr. Juris Maklakovs told sechki-2018.az.

Further commenting on the significance of the election, he stressed that in Azerbaijan, the president of the country is the person who determines the foreign policy and therefore, the election is very significant.

“The next election will finally implement the last year’s amendments to the Constitution that are directed to the quality of the leadership of the country and without doubt, it will show the will of the people of Azerbaijan,” the Ambassador noted.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news