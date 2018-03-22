Volatile market kills off hopes for currency rates' unification in Iran

Recent currency fluctuations in Iran have cast shadow over plans devised by the monetary policymakers to unify exchange rates in the Middle Eastern country.

Valiolah Seif, the governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), earlier said that the country's currency market has calmed down after several weeks of turmoil that shot the rates of foreign currencies through the ceiling.

The currency market over the past month has witnessed a rare volatility with the US dollar nearing 50,000 rials in mid-February and dropping to 44,590 rials in early March.

The stability of the currency market came after CBI combined its package, which includes a significant deposit rate increase, with a police crackdown on unregulated currency traders.

Despite repeatedly renewed promises by Iranian financial policymakers on unifying the country's official and open market exchange rates, the issue of parallel exchange rates has remained in place.