Ambassador: TAPI gas pipeline project to ensure economic development of Asia

2018-03-22 10:25 | www.trend.az | 2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, March 22

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

The transnational megaproject of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline (TAPI), which is to be put into operation by 2019, will become a powerful impetus for the regional economic development, Turkmen ambassador to Malaysia Yazguly Mammadov said, the online newspaper of the Turkmen Oil and Gas Complex reported.

Mammadov added that the construction, launched in Turkmenistan on December 13, 2015, will create not only new jobs, but also ensure stable energy supply of the region.

The diplomat stressed that TAPI project entered a new stage of implementation on February 23, which initiated construction work in Afghanistan.