Turkey’s armed forces kill one of most dangerous PKK terrorists

2018-03-22 10:44 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 22

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey’s armed forces killed one of the most dangerous terrorists of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) - Songul Coskun in Syria’s Afrin district, the Turkish media reported March 22.

Reportedly, earlier Coskun actively participated in military operations against Turkey’s armed forces in northern Iraq.

Along with Coskun, over 20 militants of the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) and the People’s Protection Units (YPG) were also killed.