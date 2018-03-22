Tigris Shield - Turkey's new military operation in Iraq

2018-03-22 11:17 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 22

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The new military operation against the terrorists of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is planned to be carried out in Iraq’s northern Sinjar town, will be called Operation Tigris Shield, the Turkish media reported citing military sources March 22.

Presently, Turkey’s Armed Forces are preparing for the military operation in Sinjar town. The exact date of the beginning of the military operation has not been disclosed.

Turkey’s Armed Forces may enter Sinjar town to fight PKK, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said earlier.

He added that the Turkish authorities have repeatedly stressed that PKK is a threat to Turkey and Iraq.