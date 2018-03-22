BSTDB: North-South corridor to help cargo transportation growth via Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 22

By Azad Hasanli - Trend:

The International North-South Transport Corridor will make a significant contribution to increase in cargo transportation through Azerbaijan, the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) told Trend.

“BSTDB is interested in such infrastructure projects,” the bank said. “The North-South project is a regional initiative covering several BSTDB member-states, which is another reason for BSTDB to support it.”

“This project is significant for Azerbaijan not only as for a transit country, but it is also expected to make a significant contribution to the growth of Azerbaijani exports and supplies of goods to the country," the bank said.