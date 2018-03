Head of International Labor Organization to visit Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 22

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Director General of the International Labor Organization (ILO) Guy Ryder intends to visit Azerbaijan in May, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor and Social Protection said in a message.

According to the message, Ryder discussed this issue with Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection Salim Muslumov during the 332nd meeting of the ILO board in Geneva.