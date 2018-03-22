Azerbaijan Democratic Party stands against presidential election boycott

2018-03-22 13:32 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 22

Trend:

So far, there have been no obstacles or violations of the law during the processes related to the presidential election scheduled for April 11 in Azerbaijan, Hasrat Rustamov, first deputy chairman of the Azerbaijan Democratic Party, told Trend March 22.

He said that up till now, the corresponding processes have been carried out in accordance with the requirements of the Electoral Code.

"I think that the country’s government is also interested in the participation of candidates of opposition parties in the election," Rustamov added.

The first deputy chairman of the party stressed that he is dissatisfied with the presidential election boycott by some opposition parties.

"The arguments of some opposition parties can not be the grounds to refuse participating in the election because it is the responsibility of a political party, so we do not share their position," Rustamov said.

Eight candidates were registered to participate in the presidential election in Azerbaijan. Moreover, 115 international observers and over 42,000 local observers will monitor the election.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news