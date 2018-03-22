50 PKK terrorists killed in anti-terror operations in northern Iraq

A total of nine PKK terrorists were killed Thursday in counter-terror operations carried out in the rural areas of northern Iraq, bringing the total number killed in recent days to 50 the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) said Thursday, Daily Sabah reported.

On Wednesday, the number of killed PKK terrorists reached 38 with at least 15 caves and 30 shelters destroyed during airstrikes.

The TSK have been targeting PKK camps in the region since March 10, said sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on talking to the media.

Founded in 1978, the PKK has waged a decadeslong bloody campaign against Turkey.