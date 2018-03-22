Azerbaijan achieves great economic development thanks to president’s reforms - minister (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 22

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The progress has been achieved in the development of priority sectors of the Azerbaijani economy, especially the non-oil sector, and the economic growth independent of the oil factor has been ensured in the shortest period thanks to the purposeful reform program of the country’s President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection Salim Muslumov said.

Muslumov made the remarks during the recent meeting with Director General of the International Labor Organization (ILO) Guy Ryder during the 332nd meeting of the ILO board in Geneva.