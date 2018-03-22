Iran increases crude steel, steel products output

2018-03-22

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 22

By Gazenfer Hamidov – Trend:

Over 20.02 million tons of crude steel was produced in Iran during the first 11 months of the current fiscal year (March 20, 2017-Feb. 20).

The figure shows a rise by 19 percent compared to the same period of last year, the Iranian Steel Producers Association said in its latest monthly report, released March 18.

Iranian steel producer companies also produced about 18.11 million tons of various steel products including beam, wide sheets, hot rolled sheets, galvanized steel and tubes during the 11-month period, indicating a rise by 9 percent compared to 16.588 million tons of products in the same period of the preceding year.

Iranian companies produced 20.484 million tons of sponge iron during the period, which was 24 percent more year-on-year.