EU to help Azerbaijan develop assessment system for general education

2018-03-22

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 22

Trend:

On March 27-29, experts from Germany and the Netherlands will visit Azerbaijan to support the country to develop its internal and external quality assurance system for assessing general education, said a message posted on the EU website.

The experts will share EU best practice on school assessment and provide assistance on developing an assessment methodology and rules for schools in Azerbaijan.