PACE co-chairs to monitor presidential election in Azerbaijan

2018-03-22 14:56 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 22

Trend:

Co-rapporteurs of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) for the monitoring of Azerbaijan César Florin Preda and Stefan Schennach will observe the voting process at the presidential election in Azerbaijan, said a message posted on www.sechki-2018.az website March 22.

The co-rapporteurs will visit Azerbaijan on the eve of voting as part of the PACE observation mission.

The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), together with the OSCE PA, will monitor the voting process during the presidential election in Azerbaijan. The mission headed by Viorel Riceard Badea consists of 33 people.

The presidential election in Azerbaijan will be held on April 11.

