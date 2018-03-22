FM: Turkey won’t force Syrian refugees to leave country

2018-03-22 14:57 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 22

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey will not force Syrian refugees to leave the country, the Turkish media cited the country’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu as saying March 22.

Cavusoglu added that Syrian refugees will return to the liberated Afrin city voluntarily.

He added that despite Afrin has been fully freed from terrorists, the infrastructure of the city has been destroyed by terrorists.

The Turkish foreign minister also stressed that first of all, Turkey will begin to restore the infrastructure of Afrin.