Turkish FM: Erdogan, Trump to mull regional situation

2018-03-22 15:03 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 22

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump will discuss the regional situation, the Turkish media cited the country’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu as saying March 22.

Cavusoglu added that the leaders of the two countries will discuss a number of issues today, over phone.

The Turkish foreign minister also stressed that Erdogan and Trump periodically hold phone talks.