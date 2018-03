One of city hospitals bursts into flames in Turkey

2018-03-22 15:04 | www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 22

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The fire broke out in a city hospital in Turkey’s northern Ordu province, the Turkish media reported March 22.

Reportedly, firefighters and rescuers have arrived at the scene. Rescuers managed to evacuate people from the hospital.

According to the preliminary data, no one was injured as a result of the fire.