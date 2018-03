OSCE High Commissioner: Engagement in Karabakh conflict settlement requires positive thinking

2018-03-22 15:07 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 22

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Engagement in the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement requires positive thinking, said OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities Lamberto Zannier, answering Trend’s question in question and answer session via Twitter.

“Engagement - even in the most protracted conflicts including Nagorno-Karabakh - requires positive thinking and persistence,” he noted.