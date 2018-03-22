Police say suspected Maryland school shooter used father's gun

A 17-year-old Maryland high school student used his father’s legally purchased handgun to shoot a female student with whom he had been in a recently ended relationship, police said on Wednesday Reuters reported.

Austin Rollins brought his father’s Glock 9-millimeter pistol to Great Mills High School on Tuesday morning and shot the 16-year-old girl in a hallway, gravely injuring her, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The shooting in Great Mills, located about 70 miles (113 km) south of Washington, came five weeks after a high school massacre in Florida and days before a student-led march in the U.S. capital for tougher gun laws.

“All indications suggest the shooting was not a random act of violence,” the police statement said. “Rollins and the female victim had a prior relationship which recently ended.”

Attempts to reach Rollins’ family have not been successful.

School resource officer Blaine Gaskill confronted Rollins and fired one shot at him, as Rollins simultaneously fired a shot, according to police. Rollins died hours later at a hospital. The officer was not harmed.

A 14-year-old student who was shot in the leg during the incident, whom the sheriff’s office identified as Desmond Barnes, was released from the hospital on Wednesday, a hospital spokesman said. The female victim, identified as Jaelynn Willey by her family, remains in critical condition, the sheriff’s office said.