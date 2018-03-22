Hamas security forces killed in operation to arrest PM attacker

Two Hamas security forces have been killed during an operation to arrest the main suspect in the bombing attack of Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah's convoy last week Al Jazeera News reported.

Al Jazeera has learned that the suspect, Anas Abu Khousa, was arrested during Thursday's operation.

Khousa was injured during the raid and is reportedly in critical condition.

Several security guards of Hamdallah were wounded during the March 13 attack, which took place while the prime minister was visiting Gaza.

The blast happened shortly after Hamdallah's convoy passed through the Israeli-controlled Erez checkpoint, known to Palestinians as Beit Hanoun, in northern Gaza.

Hamdallah heads the Palestinian Authority government based in Ramallah in the West Bank.