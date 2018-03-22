Armenia demonstrates its true face, continues to violate ceasefire on Novruz

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 22

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

When the international community cherishes fundamental values of Novruz such as peace and understanding, Armenia demonstrates its true face and continues to violate ceasefire, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hikmat Hajiyev wrote on Twitter.

Armenia violated the ceasefire 98 times on March 22 and 101 times on March 21.