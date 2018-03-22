How Fed rate hike to affect Azerbaijani manat rate?

2018-03-22 16:04 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 22

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

An increase in the key interest rate of the US Federal Reserve System (Fed) will not have a tangible impact on the rate of the Azerbaijani manat, Muslim Ibrahimov, doctor of economic sciences, expert in economic issues, said.

Following the meeting on March 20-21, the Fed decided to raise the federal funds rate by 25 basis points to 1.5-1.75 percent per annum. The FOMC rate decision coincided with the forecasts of the vast majority of economists and market participants. In 2018, the Fed plans to raise the rate twice more.

"An increase in the key interest rate is not unexpected, as it was already announced that it will be raised by several times in 2018,” Ibrahimov told Trend. “That is, in principle, an increase was expected, and the economies of many countries were ready for this."

Muslimov added that the rate change does not have a direct impact on the economy of Azerbaijan.