Armenia’s policy of environmental terror must be stopped

2018-03-22 16:43 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 22

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Armenia’s policy of environmental terror must be stopped, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hikmat Hajiyev wrote on Twitter.

He pointed out that 22 March is the World Water Day, adding that availability and management of water is one of the Sustainable Development Goals.