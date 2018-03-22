EBRD supports small and medium businesses in Tajikistan

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 22

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

During the entire period of cooperation with Tajikistan, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) invested 300 million euros in the country, the Tajik Telegraph Agency reported March 22.

All funds have been invested in the development of small and medium-sized businesses within 700 consulting projects.

EBRD held the first meeting of the Supervisory Board of the Small Business Development Initiative in Dushanbe last week.