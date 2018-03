Number of incoming Russian tourists in Tajikistan increases

2018-03-22 17:28 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 22

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

In 2017, 116,000 trips were made from Russia to Tajikistan, which is an increase of 5 percent compared with the corresponding figure of the previous year, the Russian analytical agency TurStat said.

The total number of Russian tourists increased by 25 percent up to 40 million in 2017.

Tajikistan ranked 40th in the number of incoming Russian tourists.