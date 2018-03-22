President Aliyev congratulates Pakistan's Mamnoon Hussain

2018-03-22 18:27 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 22

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my most sincere congratulations to you and through you to all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of your country – Pakistan Day,” President Aliyev said in his letter.

“Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations stem from the will of our brotherly people who share common spiritual values. I would like to emphasize the current high level of our inter-governmental relations, which are based on mutual confidence, trust and support,” he noted.

“I believe that our joint steps to develop and reinforce strategic partnership and alliance, bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan will continue to serve the best interests of our peoples and countries,” the president added. “On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health, success in your endeavors, and the brotherly people of Pakistan peace and prosperity.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news