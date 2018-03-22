Israel investigating Facebook over personal data harvested by Cambridge Analytica

2018-03-22 21:03 | www.trend.az | 2

The Israeli Authority for Protection of Privacy announced Thursday it was launching an administrative probe into Facebook following reports that data from the social media giant was transferred to Cambridge Analytica, Haaretz reports.

Cambridge Analytica is under fire for harvesting the private information of millions of Facebook users in order to sway voters. The firm reportedly used various tricks to entrap the rivals of their clients.

The probe will examine "whether personal data of Israeli citizens was illegal used in a way that infringes upon their right to privacy and the provisions of the Israeli Privacy Law," the ministry said in a statement.