Turkey entrapped by US in Syria, CHP leader says

2018-03-22

The Turkish government has “fallen into the U.S.’s trap” in Syria and the military is now trying to correct its mistakes, main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu has told the Hurriyet Daily News in an exclusive interview.

Saying that Washington “tried to use Turkey as a battering ram in Syria,” Kilicdaroglu added that the U.S. is now controlling all major oil and gas fields in Syria together with PYD and its militia the YPG, Syrian extensions of the outlawed PKK. “The U.S. has not shown that it is a strategic friend to Turkey,” he said.

On the major foreign and domestic issues facing Turkey, Kilicdaroglu had the following to say:

“The [Turkish] government was wrong in its Syria policy from the very beginning. The U.S. tried to use Turkey as a battering ram in Syria. The U.S., Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Qatar supplied arms and training to rebel groups in Syria. But later on the U.S. pulled back and started cooperating with the PYD and the YPG in the fight against [the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant] ISIL. The Turkish government was too late to diagnose the real terrorist nature of ISIL, only realizing it after the raid on Turkey’s Mosul Consulate in [June 2014]. The Americans said they were supplying the PYD-YPG with heavy weaponry against ISIL and would later collect this weaponry back. But today we observe that these weapons are being stored in Afrin to be used against Turkey, and Afrin is not even east of the Euphrates, where the U.S.’s fight against ISIL has been. The U.S. has not demonstrated that it is a strategic friend to Turkey.”

“The [Turkish] government fell into the U.S.’s trap in Syria. Turkey was dragged into the swamp of the Middle East by the U.S. Now the U.S. is establishing control over all major oil and gas fields in Syria with the help of the PYD/YPG. Our government has now realized that its policy was wrong and it was deceived by the U.S., so the Turkish military ultimately had to go into Syria to correct the government’s mistakes at the cost of Turkish soldiers getting killed there. Russia is also using the PYD as leverage in its relations with both the U.S. and Turkey, as Moscow wants the gap between Ankara and Washington to further grow. The overall number of lost Turkish lives in Syria is more than the loss of American and Russian lives combined. The Americans have settled around Syria’s oil and gas fields, while the Russians have expanded their military bases, and Iran and China are getting lucrative tenders from Damascus government for the reconstruction of Syria. Turkey, meanwhile, has not gained anything. Ultimately if you form your policy in line with the interests of hegemonic powers like the U.S. and Russia this is what you end up with.”