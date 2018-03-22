Policeman discharged after Salisbury attack

A police officer who fell ill after being exposed to the nerve agent used on a Russian ex-spy and his daughter has been discharged from hospital, BBC reports.

Det Sgt Nick Bailey was left seriously ill after responding to the attack on Sergei Skripal, 66, and Yulia Skripal, 33, in Salisbury earlier this month.

The pair remain in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

Det Sgt Bailey said that "normal life for me will probably never be the same" as he also thanked hospital staff.