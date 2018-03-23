Trump jokes on advice to his younger self: 'Don't run for president'

President Donald Trump had some surprising advice to his younger self: "Don't run for president."

According to CNN, Trump was asked what advice he would give to his 25-year-old self at a Generation Next Summit at the White House on Thursday, an all-day meeting between millennials and administration officials to discuss economic policies of interest to younger voters.

The President's answer, delivered with a smile, elicited laughter from the audience -- including his daughter and adviser, Ivanka Trump.