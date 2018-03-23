US National Security advisor McMaster to leave White House

Former United Nations ambassador and stalwart Republican hawk John Bolton will replace Gen. HR McMaster as the national security adviser on April 9, President Trump has announced, RT reports.

Announcing his decision, Trump thanked Herbert Raymond McMaster for his service, praising his “outstanding job” in his role as the National Security Advisor. McMaster “will always remain my friend,” the US president tweeted.

“After thirty-four years of service to our nation, I am requesting retirement from the US Army effective this summer after which I will leave public service. Throughout my career it has been my greatest privilege to serve alongside extraordinary servicemembers and dedicated civilians,” McMaster said in a statement.