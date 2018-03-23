EU decides to recall Ambassador to Russia

Leaders of the European Union (EU) countries have decided to recall Ambassador to Russia Markus Ederer for consultations due to the incident with Russia’s former intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter allegedly poisoned in the British Salisbury, a source told TASS on the sidelines of the EU Council in Brussels.

"After several hours (of discussions) heads of states and governments decided to recall Ambassador to Russia for consultations as a political sign of solidarity with London," he said.

