Trump suspends metal tariffs for key US trade partners: White House

2018-03-23 | www.trend.az

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Mar 22) authorised the suspension of controversial tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from key trade partners including the European Union, the White House said, AFP reports.

"The tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from the following countries are suspended until May 1, 2018," the White House said in a statement, listing EU members states, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Mexico and South Korea.

