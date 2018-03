Hong Kong stocks tumble on fears of trade war with US

In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 3.67% below the psychologically important 30,000-level on Friday after Beijing announced plans to levy duties on US imports in retaliation to protectionist measures assumed by the US President Donald Trump, TASS reports.

The slump in Hong Kong was led by Tencent, which fell more than 7%, similar to Sunny Optical Technology, Geely lost 6.2%, Russia’s aluminum producer Rusal dropped 4.7%.