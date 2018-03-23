Iran: No plan to increase oil output

2018-03-23 09:52 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 23

By Gazenfer Hamidov – Trend:

Iran has no plan to increase its crude oil output in 2018, Ali Kardor, managing director of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), said.

Iran’s oil output in the next fiscal year (to start March 20, 2018) will not increase from the current level of 3.9 million barrels per day, Kardor said March 17, ISNA news agency reported.

He further said that Iran’s crude oil export averagely stands at 1.7-1.75 million barrels per day.

OPEC said in its latest monthly report released on March 16 that Iran has continued to decrease its oil output in February 2018 for the third straight month.