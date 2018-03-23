Syrian refugees in Turkey start to return to Afrin

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 23

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Syrians, who had to leave Afrin and move to Turkey, have started to return to their homes, said Hulusi Akar, head of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces, the General Staff said in a message March 23.

As part of the Operation Olive Branch in Syria, the Turkish Armed Forces paid special attention to ensure that civilians are not injured and historical values are not damaged, according to the message.

Turkey’s Armed Forces and the Free Syrian Army liberated Afrin city from PYD/YPG terrorists March 18.