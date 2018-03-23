China ready to mull prospects of strategic partnership with Turkmenistan

2018-03-23 12:07 | www.trend.az | 2
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, March 23
By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:
President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping has sent a letter to Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on the occasion of the Novruz holiday (celebrated March 21-22 in Turkmenistan).
In his letter, Xi Jinping noted that he is ready to discuss prospective plans for the development of China-Turkmenistan relations and strategic partnership.
China pays great attention to building up bilateral relations, according to the letter.